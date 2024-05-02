Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 5/2/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? After a brief break, is there more coming, as well, with SVU and Organized Crime?

Given that we are in the home stretch of the season, we know that there’s a real desire to get new stuff week in and week out. This is where we are happy to share the good news — new episodes for all three shows are on the way in just a handful of hours! These will set the tone for the final episodes airing on May 12 and May 19 and in the process, hopefully we learn some more about certain characters, as well.

Of course, we really wish that there was some more clarity about the future of Organized Crime, as well, given that the Christopher Meloni series still has no official renewal. It looks as though it will be coming to Peacock, but we don’t want to celebrate until there is some sort of official press release out there.

Without going any further, let’s go ahead and share the synopses for all three of these shows below…

Law & Order season 23 episode 11, “Castle in the Sky” – 05/02/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a real estate developer is found dead in one of his buildings, Shaw and Riley sift through a long list of suspects. Concerned for the welfare of the defendant’s young daughter, Dixon and her son plead with Price and Maroun for help. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 11, “Prima Nocta” – 05/02/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A runaway bride calls the SVU for help on the day of her wedding. Rollins pitches in on her day off. TV-14

Organized Crime season 4 episode 11, “Redcoast” – 05/02/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler struggles to keep his rank as part of the farm’s inner circle when his biggest ally is questioned. The team discovers the identity of their top target but are too late to stop the arrival of his newest shipment. TV-14

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

