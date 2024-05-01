Will Trent season 2 finale spoilers: Is a cliffhanger coming?

Just in case you were wondering about a possible cliffhanger at the end of Will Trent season 2, let’s just say that we have an answer. Whether or not it’s an answer everyone likes remains to be seen, but it is an answer nonetheless.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, star Ramon Rodriguez indicates that the end of this season (airing in just a matter of weeks) is going to be tied very much to Will’s past — and there are some things that he could realize that play a big role within his future:

I don’t know how much I can talk about it, but I will say it’s a really intense ending [to the season] that I don’t think people will see coming, and it’s a case that pays off in a really tough way.

There’s a bit of a cliffhanger, without a doubt … Season 2, towards the end of it, as we’re putting together the whole idea of what happened through this childhood trauma — this flashback, this memory that he’d blocked out — there’s some things that [Will] gains, which is great, and there are some things that he loses, which is not great.

Luckily, we are able to enter the rest of the season with the luxury of knowing that more is coming, and that does make the process of waiting for more significantly easier than it would be otherwise. Our hope is simply that the show does continue to unpeel these layers while also continuing to balance out some other case-of-the-week elements — after all, this does help to make this show both look and feel different from almost any other out there. Isn’t there something exciting that comes from that?

What do you most want to see moving into the end of Will Trent season 2?

Do you have any early cliffhanger predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

