Upload season 4 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us know entering the month of May, is there something more we can say regarding an Upload season 4 premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is rather simple, if you are not aware: There is a season 4 coming! At this point, we’re just happy to know that. Of course, it would also be great to know a few more things, including when exactly the show could be coming back.

What can we say about this? Let’s just keep things rather simple, shall we? As of right now, we haven’t heard too much about production on what will (alas) be the final episodes. It’s hard to say too much about specific dates until we get that. Our general sentiment is that Upload will return in 2025, but personally, we’d love to narrow it down further. Right now, the best estimate we have is spring or summer. Even though these seasons are fairly short, there are a good many special effects per comedy standards and with that, it takes a lot of time in order to edit them together.

One big story that we 100% know is coming moving forward is quite simple: Closure on what is ahead for Nathan Brown … and Nathan Brown? The season 3 finale made it clear that one of the two versions of Robbie Amell’s character will be eradicated, and we just have to wait and see precisely who that is going to be. Whatever happens here will also radically alter the future of either Nora or Ingrid — heck, both could be impacted no matter what happens.

Upload is a brilliant show that is funny, but also so much deeper than that. There’s a lot to learn here about finding yourself — ironically, even in the afterlife.

