Ghosts season 3 finale: Upload star Allegra Edwards to appear

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited about the Ghosts season 3 finale, know this: You will see a familiar face!

According to a report from TVLine, Upload star Allegra Edwards (who plays Ingrid on that show) is going to be appearing on Thursday night’s new episode as Donna, a woman who bears a resemblance to his celebrity crush Loni Anderson. She is a ghost aboard a cruise ship, who Pete runs into after traveling there to see his still-alive family. All of this, of course, is a function of his new ghost power, which allows him to leave Woodstone.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, here is what Richie Moriarty had to say about his character’s story:

“What he’s doing, I think, is, for the first time, really exploring not only what this new ghost power will mean for future relationships, but what he wants in a potential new relationship … He’s finally been able to put things to bed with Carol — no pun intended — but he’s been able to kind of give that the finality that it needed and really confront her about the betrayal when they were alive. And now that he’s been able to address that, personally, with her, he’s able to kind of move on, and I think we’re going to see a big new chapter tease for him in this finale, and it’s going to mean a lot of exciting new possibilities moving forward.”

Given Edwards’ other job, it’s hard to see her around her full-time. Also, just because Pete can leave Woodstone doesn’t mean that she will leave the ship! Yet, at the same time we’re eager to see what Donna brings to the show — and a new side of Pete, as well.

