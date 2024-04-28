Ghosts season 3 finale spoilers: Who has a big moment?

With the Ghosts season 3 finale poised to arrive in a handful of days, we know already that some big things are coming up! This is a show that has been known for its cliffhangers over the years, and it has been revealed already that another one is coming soon!

Who will this cliffhanger revolve around? That remains to be seen, but at least one notable ghost within the group will have some big moments. In speaking all about this to TV Insider, here is what Richie Moriarty (who plays Pete) had to say in the wake of the reveal that his character can leave Woodstone:

I think there’s big growth for him in the season finale. There’s a definitive moment that really changes him and I think changes his outlook, and he’s able to bring some of that perspective back to Woodstone and talk to the other ghosts about it. That’s what I’m most excited for. The possibilities with this power are kind of endless.

We absolutely would say that this power is the biggest twists thrown in the direction of the spirits since the start of the show. Now, the writers don’t have to be limited to introducing ghosts through Woodstone, and they can explore other places and histories. Of course, we also think that they will use it somewhat sparingly, given that the core of this show still very-much revolves around some of the characters we’ve come to know and love.

Remember that the core of the finale most likely is not around Pete at all. Instead, we are ready for some really big stuff when it comes to Isaac and Nigel’s wedding. It seems like there could be a surprise guest who turns up — but are they among the living or the dead?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Ghosts now, including what else could be coming up in the finale

What are you the most excited to see moving into the Ghosts season 3 finale when it arrives on CBS?

Let us know some of your thoughts and hopes below! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







