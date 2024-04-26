Ghosts season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Star on big cliffhanger

If you were wondering if the Ghosts season 3 finale was going to have a big cliffhanger, let’s just say this: We’ve got an answer! Also, let’s just say that the CBS comedy very-much wants you to have your jaw on the ground by the time you get to the end of it.

Last season, the show delivered something pretty big when it comes to someone being sucked-off, which didn’t end up being as dramatic as we anticipated that it was going to be at the end of the day. Flower wasn’t actually dead! However, at the time the episode aired, we certainly had our jaws on the ground … and this finale could easily do the same.

In speaking about all of this further in a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what Asher Grodman (who plays Trevor) had to say about the end:

I’m just thinking how dramatic I want to get…I can tell you that if your stomach was churning at the cliffhanger of Season 2, Season 3 is going to be much worse. We have an amazing finish to Season 3.

Thankfully, we do have the advance knowledge that there is going to be a Ghosts season 4 coming to CBS, so you don’t have to sit back and worry about whether or not there will be resolution to this. Even if the cliffhanger is shocking, we also tend to think there’s a chance for some laughs. Just remember, after all, the sort of show that this is at the end of the day!

Beyond whatever cliffhanger that you get here, remember that another part of the finale is going to revolve around Isaac’s wedding. There should be some romance amidst all the chaos!

