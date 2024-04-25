Ghosts season 3 episode 10 (finale): Will Isaac get married?

As you prepare to see Ghosts season 3 episode 10 on CBS next week, the most important thing to note here is this: It’s the finale! There are a lot of loose ends that could be tied up from the season, but it feels like a lot of stories will be told through a singular lens in Isaac’s wedding. That is, after all, the title for this episode!

For a good while now, we know that the ghost has been poised to marry Nigel … and we definitely think there is potential for a lot of comedy that comes along with that. Something always goes wrong with TV weddings, and we imagine that the supernatural elements here are going to push things over the top here.

Also, did we mention that there could be a few surprises, as well? Given that this show delivered an enormous cliffhanger at the end of season 2, it certainly feels like there’s a chance for something similar here! This is the sort of thing that, of course, is pretty hard to predict.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Isaac’s Wedding” – Isaac’s wedding day jitters are exacerbated by the arrival of a surprise guest, on the third season finale of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Why only ten episodes this season?

Go ahead and blame the AMPTP for that, as their decisions during the strikes last year led to production being pushed back for so long. At the very least, we can go ahead and say that there will be a season 4 coming down the road. You don’t have to worry about that; instead, why not just enjoy the story in front of you?

What do you most want to see entering the Ghosts season 3 finale?

How do you think that this story is going to wrap up? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







