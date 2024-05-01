The Conners season 6 episode 11 spoilers: The fire

Next week, The Conners season 6 episode 11 is going to deliver a half-hour where there could be laughs, but also some tough times.

Over the years, you can argue that one of the things the show does best is showcase struggle. They’ve never pretended, especially through the spin-off’s run, that some people within this family have had it altogether easy. They’ve dealt with health issues, low income, relationship struggles, and a whole lot more.

As you get set for “Fire and Vice” next week, a different sort of struggle is going to plague some of these characters. For more, just check out The Conners season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

A fire at Ben’s hardware store causes a major setback for the family. Meanwhile, Becky feels enormous pressure to help every single patient at her mental health facility internship. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

This certainly does not feel like the sort of problem that is going to go away immediately, so how is Ben going to be able to handle this long-term? Well, that’s something that we’re curious to see.

In general, though, we are entering the next few episodes with somewhat of a pit in our stomach. Why? Well, that’s rather simple: There’s a chance we could be looking at the final installments of the series here. There is no guarantee still of a season 7, especially since there’s been far less news of cast negotiations than we’ve seen in the past. Personally, we’d argue that The Conners needs one more season to get a proper lead-up to a series finale; also, other than Abbott Elementary we’d hardly argue that ABC has a lot of other hit comedies that they can roll out on a near-constant basis.

