The Conners season 7: Show EP talks further possibilities

Not that long ago, it was hard to be incredibly optimistic about The Conners season 7 coming to pass based on comments from the people involved. What a difference several months makes! We are now in a spot where it feels like we absolutely could be seeing more of the show, and it is a matter of whether or not ABC wants to order it.

From a ratings standpoint, what we can say on that is rather simple: The series still has an audience! It may not be as big as it was in the early seasons, but it’s also being syndicated now and it has a lot of revenue streams. Every little bit helps, and we certainly have a hard time imagining that the network is going to find some other show to throw on the air that is magically going to perform a lot better.

In speaking on a possible future creatively, executive producer Bruce Helford noted to TV Insider that there are still a lot of ideas:

“We truly make an effort to have everybody evolve. They don’t stay in stasis. They’re always growing and changing … Unless the country suddenly turns around and the lower middle class is living in the big house on the hill, there’s a bunch more stories to tell.”

So when will we learn about a season 7?

Honestly, probably not for a couple of months. If we are lucky, hopefully we will hear in April that there are more discussions being had. What makes this show a little bit different from many others is that the cast don’t have the same traditional contracts you see for actors upon starting a show. That means that there are a lot more negotiations that need to happen and if ABC wants the series back, hopefully they run rather smoothly.

