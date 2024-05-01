Is American Horror Story: Delicate new tonight on FX? Are we about to dive deeper into this crazy part of the franchise?

Based on what happened this past week, it makes sense to want more answers. After all, even though Siobhan is now dead and Anna survived, we don’t actually know what is next for her. Are she and her baby going to be able to move forward from all the craziness? Will she really be able to “have it all” as she so badly wanted?

Well, the unfortunate news is that moving forward, a great deal is being left open for interpretation. There is no new episode of American Horror Story tonight, as episode 9 was actually the finale. There is a season 13 coming but at the time of this writing, there is not exactly much being said about it, whether it be a subtitle or any other further information on what the cast or premise could be. There’s even a chance that it does not air this year at all, as Ryan Murphy is plotting another horror series in Grotesquerie, which has a great cast led by Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance.

Personally, we are okay with waiting to see what is ahead for the franchise, at least so long as this leads to a great idea coming out on the other side. There are certainly some seasons over the years that could have benefited from having a little bit more time to percolate than what they ultimately had. Sure, a lot of seasons have gotten off to fantastic starts, but there are a few of them that have fallen rather flat on the other side.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

