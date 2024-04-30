Chicago PD season 11 episode 12 spoilers: A public panic?

Chicago PD season 11 episode 12 may not be airing on NBC until we get around to May 15, but there is a lot to say about it now.

So, where do we start? A good place would be just noting that this is the last one before the May 22 finale, and the stakes are going to be higher than ever! Sure, this is a show where a lot of dangerous things often transpire, but that may be even more true here. Add to all of this the fact that it looks like we’re going in a somewhat-serialized direction at the end of the season, where one story if going right into the next.

For some more thoughts, go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 11 episode 12 synopsis right now:

05/15/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Intelligence chases down a lead in the ongoing serial killer investigation as news of the case reaches the public. TV-14

The public being involved in this case could prove to be incredibly challenging. One on one level you can argue that it’s good to have more eyeballs on an investigation, there is also a tremendous risk factor that comes along with it. Do you want a situation here where they end up sending you down a wrong road, or making the end of the case so much more difficult than it would otherwise be? These are things that for now, you have to actively think about.

In the end, we’re ready for this storyline to carry over to the finale, which is made all the more difficult by the fact that it will mark the end for Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton. Very little has been confirmed as of yet about her exit, but it is our hope that it will prove to be a proper way to honor her character.

