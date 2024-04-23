Chicago PD season 11 episode 10 spoilers: Upton’s obsession?

We know that it has been an incredibly long wait, but Chicago PD season 11 episode 10 is finally going to be airing come May 1! Are you ready to get a better sense of what lies ahead here?

Well, one of the things that has been a trend for most of the season has been individual spotlights for a lot of the characters. For this episode (titled “Buried Secrets”), a big part of the focus could be on Hailey Upton. We will take however many spotlights on her as possible right now, largely due to the fact that Tracy Spiridakos is departing at the end of the season. We want to see as much buildup to this as humanly possible!

So what will make this story stand out? Then go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 11 episode 10 synopsis below:

05/01/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton becomes consumed with a decades-old missing person’s case linked to Petrovic after a young child shows up at the district seeking help. TV-14

Is Petrovic being set up as Upton’s replacement?

Well, for the time being, this is something that is fairly easy to assume. We’ve seen this character on multiple occasions now and by virtue of that, we’ve seen both some of her skills as well as her flaws. It would also make sense for Upton to help usher in this character, mostly because that makes it feel less like she is some instant replacement for her and the two are not constantly compared to each other. We do tend to think it’s really hard coming into a show like this after more than a decade, and that’s without even mentioning that you could be coming in after a beloved longtime character.

There are thirteen episodes this season — with that, there is at least a good chance to say goodbye.

