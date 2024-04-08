Chicago PD season 11 episode 10 return date: Why no promo?

If you find yourselves eager to see Chicago PD season 11 episode 10 on NBC down the road, you likely have a ton of different questions.

Let’s just start off here with the following: A reminder of the return date. The series is going to be back on Wednesday, May 1, and we recognize that this is a pretty long time to be stuck waiting for new episodes. So why are we doing it? Well, consider it a result of two different things.

1. The time needed for post-production to wrap things up – Chicago PD started filming significantly later than usual due to the industry strikes of last year. Not only that, but they are doing thirteen episodes — a lot in a short period of time, and more than a lot of other network shows out there this season. It needs every minute possible to perfect the remainder of the season. (The distance between now and May 1 is the reason why we don’t have a promo or synopsis yet.)

2. Advertising revenue – After all, remember that May sweeps is an enormously important period of time for network TV shows and, of course, NBC wants to make the most of it in whatever form that they possibly can. There will be four episodes of each One Chicago show in May, with the finales tentatively set now for Wednesday, May 22. This is close to the end of sweeps, and this suggests that the network is fighting hard to get their money’s worth.

As for what the end of the season will look like…

The only thing that is confirmed right now is the exit for Tracy Spiridakos as Upton. Hopefully, this is done in a way that leaves the door open for more — and we certainly hope that there’s some sort of insight as to who could be replacing her on Intelligence, as well. The group is going to be short-staffed!

