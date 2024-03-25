Chicago PD season 11 episode 12: Jesse Lee Soffer directing

Before Tracy Spiridakos departs Chicago PD, you are going to have a chance to see Jesse Lee Soffer come back — at least as a director.

According to a report coming in from TV Insider, the former series regular (best known as Jay Halstead) will be coming back for the upcoming twelfth episode of this season — the second-to-last one. This is certainly meaningful when it comes to timing — isn’t it interesting that he is taking on this role so close to Tracy’s exit?

Now, we should note that nothing has been reported to make us think that Soffer will be appearing on-screen before the end of the season; however, if he is already in the Windy City, wouldn’t it make sense for him to come back for the finale? Also, shouldn’t Jay be a big part of Hailey’s endgame? Consider their history and all of the interesting material that could be present here. We know that One Chicago has a willingness to bring back former cast members here and there — just remember that we saw Jesse Spencer come back to Chicago Fire on multiple occasions, including to help send of Kara Killmer earlier this season.

The only thing that we do really know about Tracy’s exit is rather simple: It does not seem like producers are going to be killing her off. While we’ve seen this happen with characters in this franchise before (RIP, Olinsky, Otis, and Shay), it does make a lot more sense to leave the door open for some returns down the road. You never know what the future is going to hold, and with this show in particular you can always find ways to just send someone off where they will be happy elsewhere. Just think about what we saw with Lindsay’s exit so many years ago.

