Chicago PD season 11 episode 8 spoilers: Upton’s ‘On Paper’ story

After tonight’s big spotlight seemingly about Hank Voight, Chicago PD season 11 episode 8 seems to be going in a slightly different direction. In particular, we are talking about a story here that is going to feature Hailey Upton front and center, and there is a good bit to be excited about in regards to that.

The title for this episode is “On Paper,” which makes me think that it will present itself to be one thing on the surface before suddenly veering off in a completely different direction. That indicates that a considerable amount of danger may be ahead for a number of these characters — or, at the very least, that is what we are assuming in advance here. Doesn’t it make the most sense? We would at least be willing to argue such.

In case you want more about what Upton is specifically looking to do within this installment, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago PD season 11 episode 8 synopsis below:

03/27/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton brings SVU detective Petrovic back into the fold to help with the investigation of a tender-age kidnapping. TV-14

Now, we do think that a lot of people out there are well-aware of the fact that Tracy Spiridakos is going to be leaving the show at the end of season 11. That is hardly something that should be thought of as a secret at this point. With that in mind, the larger question here is simply how the building blocks will be put into place for that to happen. Personally, we’d be shocked in the event that this episode references an imminent departure, but at the end of the season, we do think it is better if you can look back and garner a better understanding as to how we got where we did.

