Chicago PD season 11 episode 9: Torres, Gloria story returns

When we saw the story play out with Torres and Gloria on Chicago PD earlier on in season 11, it was easy to imagine it would be coming back. Really, it was a matter of both when and how.

Well, in this piece let’s just go ahead and say we have more information on all of that. This week, the folks at NBC confirmed that the upcoming April 3 episode “Somos Uno” is going to feature the Torres character front and center once more. Meanwhile, the synopsis below seems to indicate that Gloria will be at the center of the story again:

04/03/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Torres’s personal involvement with an informant jeopardizes his safety and threatens to expose an undercover operation. TV-14

Of course, just from reading this alone it is pretty easy to draw the assumption that the informant is Gloria, based on everything that we saw in order to turn her already. He clearly has some sort of spiritual connection to her in a way, and that is something that we imagine the show is going to be working to facilitate and show off even more throughout this episode. They understand each other in a way that probably stems deeply from the past and some of the various things that they have gone through. There is something extremely powerful that goes along with that, but it doesn’t guarantee a happy ending.

After all, just remember that Gloria is connected to a lot of really dangerous people and beyond just that, there are very few relationships on this show that have actually proven themselves to last the test of time. You could expand beyond this in a way and apply it to the entirety of the One Chicago franchise, if you really wanted to.

Remember that there are two more episodes of Chicago PD coming before this one even airs — in other words, there’s a lot to both prepare and be excited to see.

