Chicago PD season 11 spoilers: Jason Beghe on epic finale

As we get ourselves set for the Chicago PD season 11 finale in May, it feels like there are a ton of reasons why it could get emotional.

After all, start with the fact that Tracy Spiridakos is going to be leaving the series and her role of Hailey Upton. That’s a hard idea to accept, and that is without even getting into a number of the other twists and turns that could play out here. This show has created some shocking cliffhangers before — just think about the past two years, which handed over endings that made us wonder about the fates of both Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek, respectively. Who is to say what sort of carnage could be coming this time around?

Of course, if someone does know a thing or two about carnage within the world of this show, it is longtime star Jason Beghe. Speaking to TV Insider, the actor made it clear that this could be one of the biggest finales yet:

“We have a lot of surprises coming in the last episode I think that’ll be incredibly—I mean, I’m not a bulls—ter. I don’t try to hype things to get people to watch. I’ve never been that guy … But I have to say that I think there’s going to be some things in the finale of this season that are going to knock people’s socks off. And I can tell you that I’m personally excited about it.”

Will there be a season 12?

You certainly have to hope for it, given that this does not sound like the sort of finale that is going to come in and tie together every loose end. Technically, the folks at NBC have not confirmed anything as of yet, but it still feels like this is largely a no-brainer. So long as the ratings are either solid or close to it, we have a hard time thinking that this is a series that is going anywhere soon.

