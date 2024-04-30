Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 4/30/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Will we get another chance to see it soon alongside both FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted?

Well, we know that there is still a good bit to look forward to this year for the franchise, especially since each show is slated to have thirteen episodes. Unfortunately, you will not be able to see any of them tonight. The crime drama is on hiatus until May 7, with the silver lining being that from there on out, you will have new stories weekly for the rest of the season! The finales are set for May 21, and all three series have been renewed already for additional seasons.

Is it fair to say we’re worried about the next installments of these shows? Absolutely, though we unfortunately don’t have too many details here yet about what lies ahead for any of them. This is a function of the fact that CBS has yet to release synopses — but there are two things that we are worried about.

1. Over on the flagship show, we know that OA is trying to push it so that Maggie has some time off — something that she may need given her present circumstance, and he is worried that she won’t take it herself. Is this a sign that Missy Peregrym could be leaving? Well, we wouldn’t go that far, but this is something that we would at least be thinking about at this point.

2. Meanwhile, we should go ahead and note that the next episode of International will be the final one for Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester. This was an announcement that shocked us when it was made, but the actor wants to be with his family more and that’s easy to understand.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

