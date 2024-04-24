FBI: International season 3 episode 11 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it makes a good bit of sense to want more news all about FBI: International season 3 episode 11. When will it air? What can you expect?

Well, the first order of business here is getting the rather unfortunate part of the equation out of the way. There is no new episode next week. In a way, we can’t be too upset given the fact that there have been a lot of episodes over the course of the month. Heck, we’ve had infinitely more than we ever could have expected given the shortened episode count and the late start.

The plan for now is for FBI: International to return on Tuesday, May 7 and once we make it there, you won’t have to worry about new installments the rest of the season. You’ll just have a chance to see one new story after the next and there is a ton to be excited about there!

Unfortunately, because we are still looking at a return that is two weeks away, there isn’t a whole lot of additional news that can be shared for now about episode 11. Hopefully, that will change by this time next week.

One thing that is worth noting

If you missed the shocking news, earlier today it was revealed that Luke Kleintank is departing the series at the end of the season. By virtue of that, we hope that the writers came up with some sort of way to write the Forrester character out in advance — but a lot of that also depends on when he first came to this decision. We recognize that shows like this can have a lot of turnover, but there is a big challenge here given that he is the second lead for the crime drama to depart over the past year alone.

Related – Go ahead and get other updates on the FBI: International finale

What are you most want to see moving into FBI: International season 3 episode 11 when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







