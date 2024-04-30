Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 13: Finale details

Come Thursday, May 16, you are going to be seeing the arrival of Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 13 — otherwise known as the finale. We tend to see some of the most powerful stuff every season around this point, and that leads to some big questions.

What’s a big one we are wondering this time around? Well, it really just comes down mostly to a case that could prove to be even more challenging than anyone expects. NBC revealed today that the title for the finale is “Escalation,” and the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what’s ahead:

05/16/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU searches for a pattern assailant before his crimes escalate to murder. Fin must contend with a suspect’s aggrieved son. Carisi is pressured to close the case quickly to ease public concern. TV-14

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of all this? For the time being, it’s not something that we’d necessarily rule out and yet, this is not the sort of show that necessarily needs that. Viewers are loyal enough to the Mariska Hargitay series that they’ll keep watching no matter what, so there really is no issue here about whether or not viewers will stick with the series. Instead, it really just comes down to whether or not the writers can continue to provide stories moving forward that are compelling and fulfill what so many people out there want.

The bigger question we have is whether this finale (or the one for Organized Crime) will give us something more on the Benson / Stabler front. We know that the compressed schedules for this season following the strikes have made crossovers tricky, but wouldn’t it be nice to see something here before everything wraps up? At the very least, we tend to think so!

