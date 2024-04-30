Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Will it be later than expected?

With today being the apparent start date for Wednesday season 2, of course it makes some sense to talk about a premiere date. However, is there a chance that it will be significantly later than anyone expects?

Well, here is the thing — for us personally, we thought that the Jenna Ortega series would be out at some point in 2025, largely because filming looked to be wrapping up in November. However, is all of that changing? Let’s just say that for now, it is possible.

According to a report from Midgard Times, filming may actually end up running through at least December or even later. They also say that with post-production added in, the show may not be wrapped up until October 2025. That means that a 2026 premiere date could be likely, given the time that Netflix may want to spend in order to promote it.

So why is it taking so long for post-production? Well, it could be a sign that season 2 is exponentially bigger than season 1, which would at least make some sense when you think for a moment about the scale and reach of the story. The first season delivered a lot when it comes to entertainment, but it also was less of a guarantee in terms of whether or not it would be a hit. That’s not something that the show has to worry about now. Netflix could invest a lot more money and time into the end product.

Now, we should just note that all of this, at least for now, remains pretty tentative — there is still a lot of time for Netflix to figure out what exactly that they want to do here insofar as a release date, and production / post-production matters are always subject to change.

