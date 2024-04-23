Wednesday season 2 reportedly casts Thandiwe Newton!

Just in case you weren’t excited enough about Wednesday season 2 starting up soon, why not add Thandiwe Newton to the mix?

According to a new report from Variety, the Westworld alum is the latest big name joining the Jenna Ortega series. Her announcement comes on the heels of Steve Buscemi also being announced for the show; finer details about these roles remain unclear, and we will see if that changes in the months to come.

Even back in season 1, we thought that Wednesday was a show that actors would want to join. After all, The Addams Family is a beloved property, and that is before you go ahead and throw Tim Burton into the mix as an executive producer. Entering season 2, there’s now an added awareness of how immensely popular the show is — few other Netflix shows have come near its total viewership! It’s a big-ticket item and there is going to be a lot of buzz leading into whenever season 2 premieres. (Our sentiment, at least for the moment, is that the show will probably come back in 2025.)

Obviously, getting big names on board the series is a magnificent stroke, but in the end, the success of season 2 will come down to the story. What we are excited about right now is the idea, per Ortega, that the show is going to be darker and embrace that sensibility more. This does make so much more sense to us than throwing a love triangle at Wednesday Addams — it’s at least more in line with what we know about the character’s origins.

Even if we are waiting a long time to see the show back, let’s hope that this summer, Netflix is going to get the ball rolling when it comes to sharing some footage!

