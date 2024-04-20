Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Best-case scenario

What is the best thing that we can hope for when it comes to a Wednesday season 2 premiere date over at Netflix? Well, we know that production is about to gear up, and that is the first major step that we’ve seen in the right direction here.

(Also, remember this: We just heard that Steve Buscemi is joining the show! That is one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ve had all year.)

Ultimately, it is important to remember amidst the hype of the next few months that unfortunately, there is almost a 0% chance that you are actually going to see Wednesday back before the end of this year. As for the reason why, just think about the fact that the cast and crew are going to spending almost all of it in production! This is not one of those shows where post-production is done in the blink, as there are a lot of special effects that need to be added in after the fact and a lot of this takes a certain amount of time.

For now, our sentiment is that if you are lucky, you are going to have a chance to see the series back at some point moving into the spring or summer of next year. That’s the idea timeframe that makes sense for when Jenna Ortega and the cast could realistically come back. It’s even possible that it takes longer than this — hence, the title of best case scenario here. We just don’t think that the streaming service will want to make you wait longer than this, largely due to the fact that it has already been a year and a half since the first season aired. We don’t think it makes a whole lot of sense to force people to wait much longer than this.

