Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Steve Buscemi set for major role

With production starting off on Wednesday season 2 this month, isn’t it the perfect time to get some big-time casting news? We tend to think so!

Also, this particular bit of casting is worth celebrating just from pedigree alone. According to a report from Variety, Boardwalk Empire star and actor extraordinaire Steve Buscemi is set to play a major role in the Jenna Ortega series, seemingly as the new principal at Nevermore Academy. (If you watched the first season, then you know very well what happened to the last one.) Getting Buscemi on board here is yet another reminder of the clout that the show currently has, and we know that he is capable of being funny, dramatic, and a little bit creepy depending on the situation. All of these are essential to a show like Wednesday.

Based on everything that we’ve heard over the past year, this will almost certainly not be the only addition to the show this year. Back at Tudum in 2023, Ortega herself noted that there will be another member of the Addams Family on board who we did not see back in the first season. Just from a standpoint of adding to the overall mystique of the show, we’re excited. Also, we really hope that it is Cousin Itt who turns up.

As great as all of this may be, don’t think this is going to bring us that much closer to a Wednesday season 2 premiere date in the near future. Odds are, the show will be back at some point in 2025, and we assume that Netflix will market their butts off to get it out there. After all, the first season was one of the biggest hits that they’ve ever had! Why not work in order to keep that going for a little while!

Related – Be sure to get some more info right now about season 2 filming

What do you think about Steve Buscemi joining Wednesday for a prominent season 2 role?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







