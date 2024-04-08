Wednesday season 2: Another new filming update?

As many of you may be aware at the moment, April 2024 is going to be a big month for Wednesday season 2 — after all, filming is on the horizon! It has taken a long time to get here, whether it be because of a lengthy planning process or the industry strikes that took place last year.

Yet, with us finally at this point now, it is fun to be able to share some more insight about what we could be seeing from here. According to a listing on the Film & Television Industry Alliance discovered by Screen Rant, it looks as though there could be some work happening in London on April 30. We know that the bulk of season 2 is actually going to be shot in Ireland for Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast, so be prepared for most of the larger updates to come from that.

As for what the story of Wednesday season 2 is going to look like, the majority of the details are vague. However, at the same time Ortega has noted that the plan is for the show to be darker, and also move away from some of the love-triangle stuff that was controversial in season 1. We do think there’s a lot of pressure to make something great, but that’s expected! Just remember that the first season was one of the biggest runaway hits that Netflix has ever had.

Of course, the thing that we’re perhaps most excited for with season 2 is to see some new faces! We absolutely think that there’s going to be a concentrated effort to ensure that the world expands, whether it be some other people in the Addams Family or some supernatural entities that have not been explored as of yet.

