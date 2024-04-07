Wednesday season 2 premiere date: April 2024 update

Are we going to get a Wednesday season 2 premiere date at some point over the course of April? Of course, the demand is there!

As for whether or not it is going to happen, that is an entirely different story. Given the fact that filming is meant to just start filming this month, you can’t be that confident that Netflix is going to be saying anything in general about the Jenna Ortega series for a while. Instead, the focus will just be on making sure that the next batch of episodes gets off the ground okay.

If there is a chance than an announcement or two does come out, it is likely to be tied to one thing above all else: New additions. We’ve heard various rumors about new characters for a long time; heck, Ortega said last summer that an unseen member of the Addams Family (at least within the show) will be making an appearance in season 2. Some humor will still be there for Wednesday as we move forward, but indications are that the show is going to be darker than ever.

In getting back to possible premiere dates now, let’s just say that we’ll be lucky to have an official start month at any point in 2024. At the earliest, we imagine that season 2 could surface in the spring or summer of 2025 — with that, it really comes down to how far in advance you want to announce something in the event you are the folks at the streaming service. We do think we’ll get a reveal at least 2-3 months in advance here. After all, we are talking about one of the most-popular shows in the history of the service! They are going to do what they can to push the show and push it hard.

