Wednesday season 2 premiere date: What filming dates mean

We’ve known for a while that Wednesday season 2 filming was going to be kicking off in Ireland next month — now, why not break down things a little further?

Well, thanks to both What’s On Netflix as well as Celtic Casting, we have heard that the Jenna Ortega series will be wrapping up in November. A lot of casting calls out there for smaller characters are taking place in Ireland, and the seven-month window for the second season means mostly that there’s a lot that needs to be done. This is a more substantial job than any of Ortega’s upcoming movie roles, but that is the case for a lot of major TV shows that are out there these days.

As for what this filming window likely means for a season 2 premiere date, that’s pretty simple: It is hard to imagine Wednesday back until we get around to the summer of next year. How in the world could it be ready to be out there before that? For now, that’s just something that is pretty darn hard to imagine given the sort of post-production required for a show like this.

We suppose that in theory, some episodes could come out a tad earlier if the season is split in two, but is that something that is 100% necessary? Hardly, and the only reason we think Netflix could push for episodes to come out early is if they have a significant gap in some of their episodes. We suppose that it is possible and yet, in the end, is very-much not confirmed.

The biggest thing that we’d say to hope for is that within the next few months, we start to see more when it comes to casting intel.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Wednesday season 2 — what else is going to be coming?

What are you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 2?

When do you think the show is going to be back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







