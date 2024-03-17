Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Summer 2025 window likely?

Even though Wednesday season 2 has yet to start filming, do you think that’s going to stop us from thinking about a premiere? This is one of those shows where there has been constant speculation ever since the first season premiered to enormous numbers.

Well, within this piece we can at least start to put together a good sense of when the series could return, thanks largely to a good chunk of information that has surfaced over the past couple of months.

Take, for starters, the fact that production on Wednesday will begin next month in Ireland, a change from the Romanian locations that were used in season 1. Production for the first season lasted several months, and it should be about the same sort of window here. According to What’s On Netflix, the plan is for season 2 to wrap in either September or October, so think of it as roughly six months.

Once all of this is done, the producers here can start to navigate over to the next order of business: Post-production. This is a show that requires several months of it in between editing and visual effects. There was around eight months between filming for season 1 wrapping and it premiering all the way back in late 2022. If there is a similar window here, we could be looking at a premiere date around either Memorial Day Weekend 2025 or the following month in June. So, basically late spring or early summer.

Could it launch a bit earlier than this?

It is possible under a couple of conditions: Either Netflix streamlines post-production or they split up the season in a way where the first batch of episodes are done sooner. On the flip side, the streamer could also premiere it later if that is what works for their schedule. They do have final say, after all, on this over anyone in the cast or crew.

