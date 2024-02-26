Wednesday season 2: A new Jenna Ortega update

Given that production on Wednesday season 2 is going to be kicking off this spring, isn’t it the perfect time for a Jenna Ortega update? We tend to think so, especially since all signs seem to suggest that the story is going to be even bigger and more ambitious than the first go-around.

Sure, there have been a few teases from Jenna Ortega and others in the past several months, including that some of the love-triangle stuff from season 1 will be going away and the series itself will get darker. Now, it looks like the series could start to become more supernatural than ever. In speaking on this further to Vanity Fair, here is some of what Ortega had to say about the state of things behind the scenes:

I’ve just been reading scripts. By the time we actually start shooting, it will have been over two years since we wrapped. So internally, mentally, I’m like, “Okay, do I start prepping myself now?” I don’t consider myself Method or anything like that, but I do think it’s very normal for actors to naturally acclimate or take in the surroundings of their characters, especially when you’re doing something like that for so long. It might be time to start getting a little more sarcastic again or watching different movies again to get into the mindset. But even reading scripts has been exciting, seeing all of the new characters that are coming in. We’re definitely expanding on the supernatural world. Our show had all sorts of werewolves and vampires and da-ta-da. And I think we expand on that a little bit.

To us, the biggest creative challenge moving into season 2 could very well be dealing with expectations. Given the Addams Family property that exists at the core of the show, we’re sure that Netflix anticipated a certain amount of popularity. However, who would have thought it would become one of the biggest series in their entire history? Now, you have to match that — and potentially, set the stage for even more.

Related – Check out some more discussions now on a Wednesday season 2 premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 2 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates that are coming down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







