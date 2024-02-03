Wednesday season 2 premiere date: February 2024 update

Now that we have made it to February 2024, what more can be said about Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix? We do think that we are moving towards that time where people are starting to be impatient and understandably so.

After all, consider some of the following here — it has been a considerable amount of time now since the first season arrived on the streaming service. Meanwhile, production on season 2 has yet to kick off! All indications are that it is happening this spring, so at least you won’t have to wait too much longer to get a handful of further details about what lies ahead.

Unfortunately, we don’t think that any of those details are going to have anything to do with a premiere date. If you are wanting that then odds are, you are going to be waiting a little while longer. We don’t think that there will be even a whisper of premiere date news until at least the fall and even still, we don’t anticipate Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast back on Netflix until at least 2025. This is a show that takes a good while to film and beyond that, you also have post-production to think about! This is a lot of metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off.

At the very least, we’re happy to have a few little nuggets from Ortega recently about the season. We know that it is going to be perhaps darker than ever, and there could be less of a focus on romance. The show now has the luxury of knowing what worked about season 1 and with that, they can pull from it to come up with a wide array of other things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Wednesday now, including what else you could be seeing as we move forward

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







