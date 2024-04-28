Big Little Lies season 3 premiere date: Best-case scenario

Even though there is technically no official Big Little Lies season 3 renewal at this point, is there a good chance that it will happen?

Well, let’s just start here by sharing our own perspective — we would be shocked in the event that it doesn’t. The moment that we heard that Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were eager to do it, it felt like this was close to a lock. Yet, there is still an obstacle that needs to be overcome here in making sure that everyone involved (especially HBO) is happy with the idea. The network doesn’t necessarily need more of the show, so they are not likely to order more unless they absolutely think that it’s worth it.

So, provided that everything works out here, what is the best-case scenario for a premiere date? We think you should go ahead and rule out anything this year, and probably next year at the same time. Witherspoon already has another season of The Morning Show to film first, and you also have to remember here that Kidman is currently working on Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. The future of one of her other shows in Special Ops: Lioness remains to be seen. This is a show that would need to be written, filmed, and then edited after the fact. HBO is going to wait to make sure that they also have a proper premiere date, as well.

With all of this, we almost wonder if there’s going to be a back-and-forth as to whether this or Euphoria season 3 could get the earliest premiere spot in 2026 … provided that the Zendaya series eventually does get off the ground. Remember that this show in particular has been delayed a number of times already, and there’s a crazy chance that Big Little Lies comes first at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some other coverage on Big Little Lies season 3, including more on the discussions

What do you think we could see on a potential Big Little Lies season 3?

Share right away now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







