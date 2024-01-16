Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Jenna Ortega on embracing horror

In a matter of months production is finally going to kick off on Wednesday season 2 — so why not hear from Jenna Ortega now?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is quite simple: We’ve heard for a while that this season would be less about the romance, and a little bit more about the horror. This is a show based on the Addams Family, after all — why not embrace that? There’s a chance for things to get even more ambitious this time around, especially now that this is clearly one of the biggest success stories in recent TV history.

Speaking to E! (per TV Insider) on the red carpet for the Emmys tonight, here is some more of what Ortega had to say:

“I’ve received some scripts now for the second season. We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more of the horror … But it’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need an arc, she never really changes. And that’s the wonderful thing about her.

“There’s some really really good one-liners, and I think everything’s bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed… I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

Certainly we do think that there are a lot of opportunities moving into this season to expand the world, and there is a heck of a lot of great stuff that could come with that. Ortega said last summer that there will be at least one person within the Addams Family this season that we didn’t see in season 1 … and yea, we’ll have to wait and see precisely who that is.

Our hope is that we’ll see season 2 at the end of 2024, but more than likely it’s going to be 2025. It’s better to not get our hopes up too high as of yet.

