Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Where things stand for 2024

As we are now officially in 2024, this marks the perfect time to wonder about a number of big-time TV shows — including Wednesday. Are we going to be getting more news about season 2 over the course of this year?

There are a few different things that we can get into here, but the best place to start here is noting that the second season will at least start filming this year! Production is slated this spring in Ireland with Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast, a change from their season 1 filming location.

While it’s great to know that the show is going to be underway this year, that doesn’t mean that it will actually premiere. To us, this is actually one of the bigger mysteries we’ve got for this calendar year! It remains to be seen whether or not Netflix could get any of these episodes together in time, given that post-production will take months even after the episodes are filming.

The best-case scenario, at least if you are hoping for the series to return at some point this year, is that the show is released in batches and the first three or four episodes could be coming out at some point in November or December. From there, you would have to wait until 2025 for the rest. Given that Stranger Things absolutely will not be coming out this year, it makes at least some sense that you try to get some other smash hits out before the end of this year.

(Regardless of what happens with Wednesday, Netflix can at least potentially celebrate the fact that they should have more installments ready to go for Squid Game, given that show has already been in production for a long period of time.)

