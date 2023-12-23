Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Hopes for this winter

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on a Wednesday season 2 premiere date before the winter is done? What about other updates on the season in general?

Well, the first thing that we really should say here is that we understand any impatience! After all, it’s been more than a year at this point since the Jenna Ortega series arrived and took the entire world by storm. A renewal was announced a long time ago, but at the same time, things have slowed down ever since — largely amidst the industry strikes throughout the year. Add to this the fact that there’s a ton of pressure on Wednesday to follow up everything that they did the first season, and also that this is an ambitious and pretty expensive show to make.

So are things about to be changing? Both yes and no. Let’s start off this piece by simply noting this: If you are hoping that there is going to be some sort of big-time substantial premiere date reveal this winter, you are going to be disappointed. However, there’s a chance that you may learn a few other things when it comes to casting. Or, at the very least, more specifics when it comes to filming. Production is going to take place starting this spring in Ireland, and we imagine that it will be take place across several months. Ortega will be more involved behind the scenes this season, and while we’d love to see it back in 2024, we’re for now looking more towards 2025.

If there is any reason at all as to why things could happen a little bit faster, it would be in the event that Netflix splits the show into parts. Even if they do that, though, we don’t believe that anything is guaranteed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Wednesday, including talk about an Uncle Fester spin-off

What do you most want to see when it comes to Wednesday season 2 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







