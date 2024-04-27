Chicago PD season 12: Have we already met new star?

We recognize that there are a few episodes still to go in Chicago PD season 11, including a long-awaited return on Wednesday night. With that being said, though, we are not going to stop thinking about the future … and that includes a season 12.

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, there is going to be a major departure in the finale — Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton. While it remains to be seen how the character is going to depart, it is our hope that Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead will be somehow involved. Expect some emotional moments ahead, but also potentially a sign of things to come.

However is Chicago PD going to replace Upton? It is inevitable that someone new is going to join Intelligence, and don’t be surprised if it is someone we’ve already met in Petrovic.

After all, think about it like this: We’ve learned already that this character contains multitudes. She is good at her job in some ways, but she also struggles with a drinking problem. We’re well-aware of how much this franchise loves to have flawed characters, and few are as flawed as Hank Voight. Bojana Novakovic is also a capable performer who has experience as a co-lead of a drama series before in Instinct.

We should also note that you are going to see Petrovic again before the end of the season, and that only fuels our suspicion further that we’re seeing so much of her for a reason.

Will we learn that she’s a full-time replacement this season?

It feels like a possibility, but it also would not come as a shock if this is something saved until some other point further on down the road. The producers may wait to see how viewers respond to Petrovic’s overall arc before making a decision.

