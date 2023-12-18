Wednesday season 2: Is an Uncle Fester spin-off really coming?

As we await Wednesday season 2 to start production in the new year, why not talk a little bit more about an Uncle Fester spin-off? Is this something that is actually going to happen?

On the surface, let us be the first to say that the idea here sounds absolutely nuts. Why spin off a show this early on in the run? Is there really any value to doing that? Well, the truth here is that Netflix wants money, and clearly, they think that this is going to be a good way to make that happen.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix is already considering the idea of an Uncle Fester spin-off show; things are still early, though, and there is no guarantee that this will happen.

The obvious appeal to this, beyond just money, is that they clearly have a popular lead here in Fred Armisen, best known from Portlandia and then also Saturday Night Live. Also, this would give them more of an extended Addams Family universe to air on an annual basis. With the way in which certain shows like Wednesday film, it is hard for it to be a yearly event on its own.

If there is a reason for pause at the moment, it has a thing or two to do with the idea that the original show works well with younger viewers — would a show about Fester? Also, Jenna Ortega fits easily into that rising-star category and that made her a really great sell as a lead for a show like this.

Given that we don’t even expect season 2 for Wednesday to premiere until late 2024 / early 2025 at the earliest, it’s hard to imagine a spin-off before then. In other words, you are going to need to exercise some patience.

