Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Meet three new characters!

It is undoubtedly true that we are going to be waiting for a good while in order to see Wednesday season 2 premiere on Netflix. Nonetheless, isn’t it nice to know something more in terms of the characters we could meet?

According to a report from What’s On Netflix, there are three characters who will be introduced over the course of the upcoming season. Casting is currently underway.

Karloff – This is apparently a “young, athletic male teen,” and the actor may need to where prosthetics. Is the name itself a reference to Boris Karloff? That is the easiest assumption we have right now.

Wolfgang – This is a “charming” and “confident” male teen. Is it too much on the nose if they are a wolf?

Annie – This character seems to be younger than the other two, somewhere between the ages of 12 and 14. They are, nonetheless, “whip-smart” and “wise beyond her years.”

These three characters could help to further along the entire story of the Jenna Ortega series, which is apparently going to start filming at some point in April. We are still a long ways away from the premiere but for now, our feeling is that we’re going to be seeing it come back at some point in 2025. If it arrives sooner, we certainly would not be upset and yet, we do think that a good bit of patience is going to be required here.

When will we learn about a lot of new additions?

Well, let’s just say that it will probably be a few months. Netflix doesn’t have to worry to reveal any information; it is only after filming starts that they may need to worry about some spoilers start to come out. At that point, we feel like it is better to be ahead of the game.

