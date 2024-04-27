Sugar season 1 episode 5: The Chinatown inspiration

Through the first five episodes on Apple TV+, there is so much to be impressed with when it comes to Sugar over on Apple TV+. You have the mystery of John Sugar’s identity, but you are also adding in here question marks aplenty when it comes to the Olivia Siegel case. She is a part of a rich Hollywood family, one that also seems to have their fair share of secrets.

Thus far on the series, one of the things we have seen is that John Sugar has a particular affection for old movies and classic noirs. With this in mind, it almost seems perfect that Chinatown is an inspiration for a lot of what we are seeing.

In speaking on this notion further in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Simon Kinberg had the following to say:

“[You have here] Hollywood as a backdrop, Los Angeles as this beautiful on the exterior [place], but [it’s] dark and twisted and corrupt if you dig past the surface … And this idea that Hollywood is a corrupt and corrupting place and that family itself is not even safe, which is something that Chinatown obviously explores extraordinarily well, was always something that we wanted as our first season North Star, that the case itself is about diving into both Hollywood as a community and the Siegel family as a dysfunctional, dangerous web of broken people. And you see perhaps the person that’s most broken at the end of this episode.”

Is there going to be closure to the story of Olivia and the Siegels this season? It feels that way. While Sugar may or may not have a structure similar to all other shows under the sun, we do personally think that they are going to try and keep a few elements. Most notably, have each season be about its own case surrounded by other mysteries. (Whether we get a season 2 remains to be seen.)

