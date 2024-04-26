Sugar season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A big break in the case?

As you prepare to check out Sugar season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, you will see a story that carries with it the title of “Go Home.” So, what can we say when it comes to the story?

Based on the way in which episode 5 wrapped up, let’s just say that the bar has been set sky-high for what is ahead. John came fairly close to telling the truth to Melanie — or, at least, indicated that he wanted to tell her his secret, but couldn’t. There is something that he is hiding and in some ways, it is causing him a tremendous amount of pain.

To get a few more details about the story ahead in Sugar season 1 episode 6, check out the attached synopsis:

Sugar thinks that he’s made a break in the case. When a double cross forces him to do the unthinkable, he turns to Melanie and Henry for help.

Will Melanie and Henry end up offering some of the help? That is where some of the mystery lies. The thing about this show is that trust issues exist in a wide array of different forms in this world. For starters, you’ve got everything that is going on here with Olivia and her whereabouts. Who actually knows where she is? We’ve suggested that Stallings could be a Big Bad here and yet, at the same time it feels a little too predictable.

Then, there is the nature of John’s secret itself — and that is something that is hard to imagine he’ll be getting help with at all. How can he, unless he decides to hand over some info?

What do you most want to see moving into Sugar season 1 episode 6?

Do you think that you are going to learn Sugar’s “secret” by the end of the episode? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

