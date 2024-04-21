Sugar season 2: Is a renewal possible at Apple TV+?

Now that we are several episodes into Sugar season 1, what better time to start thinking here about a possible season 2 at Apple TV+?

We should start off here by noting that of course, we’d love nothing more than to see this series stick around for a little while longer. We do love a classic noir, and this show does have a lot of elements of that — even though we also know that there are some other things going on here at the same time.

Now, here is the thing when it comes to a possible season 2 — it feels like there is a chance and yet, at the same time, there isn’t any confirmation. There are some places referring to the Colin Farrell drama as a limited series, and others where it isn’t mentioned at all. Our feeling on that is actually quite simple: Sometimes, limited series are simply that until they aren’t. If the viewership is good enough, you can find a way to bring back almost any show for more episodes!

In this particular case, we tend to think that this applies more than ever. So long as John Sugar makes it out of this first season okay, we absolutely tend to think that there’s a chance that Apple TV+ will want more. There are not a ton of characters here who you would say are absolutely essential to the story, that leaves the door open for a myriad of different possibilities and outcomes.

For now, our advice is simple: Enjoy the story. There will be more chances to look towards the future further on down the road.

