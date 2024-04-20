Sugar season 1 episode 5: ‘Boy in the Corner’ run time

In a handful of days, you are going to have a chance to see Sugar season 1 episode 5 arrive on Apple TV+ — and there’s a lot to prepare for!

After all, the end of episode 4 hinted that there are a lot of new questions worth wondering about. Take, for example, whether or not Stallings is keeping Olivia hidden in a closet! That’s to go along with a wide array of questions about John Sugar himself, and a lot of those have been there really from the start of the season onward.

Now, let’s also have a chat here about run time, shall we? Just how substantial of a story are we going to get with “Boy in the Corner”? One of the things that you may have noticed is that for the last two episodes, the Colin Farell series has clocked in at barely over a half-hour. That is unusual and yet, at the same time, it’s felt like a lot of story was packed into this. The producers are not out to waste your time and instead, they are working to be economical here.

The same, in the end, can be said here about episode 5. Per Apple TV+, episode 5 is only going to run for 33 minutes. If you haven’t seen the synopsis for it yet, take a look at that below:

Melanie gets a surprise visit that unleashes Sugar’s dark side. Ruby receives chilling guidance from a colleague. Davy makes a tragic decision.

Given that this is not a show with a ton of episodes (only eight), it feels like there almost has to be a lot of big reveals over the course of this one. After all, you want to set the stage here entering the home stretch.

