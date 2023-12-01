Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Our December hopes

For everyone out there excited to see Wednesday season 2 on Netflix, there has been some good news as of late! We have heard now that the plan is to shoot the Jenna Ortega series once more in the spring and beyond just that, it feels like we’re going to be seeing it move to a new location in Ireland.

So what does all of this mean for a premiere date? Are we going to learn that before the end of the year? With a production plan now set, we understand that you could make an argument for it. Also, we’re sure that internally, the folks at Netflix have figured that out to some degree already! They probably know a window that they’d like to have the series back.

As for whether or not we’re going to be seeing any sort of announcement made public, probably not. After all, there is always a chance for delays or something else that is unexpected. Because of that, there is a chance that Netflix’s plans could change.

Here is what we could say for the time being here: We do think that by this time next summer or fall, we could have a better sense as to when Wednesday is coming back. We honestly would be shocked if it happens in 2024, unless the streaming service decides to split up the stories ahead in a pretty particular way.

As for the story ahead…

There are only a small handful of teases that have been shared publicly so far. First and foremost, we have heard already that the plan is for season 2 to be darker than what we saw the first time around. Meanwhile, it also does seem as though we’re going to be getting less in the way of romance for Wednesday. There should be a new Addams Family character at some point in the episodes, so keep your eyes peeled for more news there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Wednesday right now, including some other updates all about filming

What are you most excited to see moving into Wednesday season 2 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







