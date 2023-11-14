Wednesday season 2 filming set for Ireland, when will it begin?

We know already that Netflix has prioritized Wednesday season 2 as one of its biggest priorities moving into the new year. With that, what does it mean for filming? Let’s just say that we’ve got some more information on it now.

According to a new report from Deadline, the production of the Jenna Ortega series is moving to Ireland, following the first go-around being shot in Romania. Why the change? Well, let’s just say that the country posed some “logistical challenges,” per the report, that would make shooting there taxing in the long-term. Moving over to Ireland may correct some of that, but there is a tall task here in trying to mimic a good bit of what we saw during the first go-around.

Meanwhile, the site also notes that the plan, at least for now, is to start shooting new episodes at some point in April. What does this mean for a premiere date? Well, we tend to think it’s pretty likely that we’re going to see it off the air until at least 2025. How are they going to get the episodes done and worked out in post-production before then? The only way we see that is if the episodes are split up and the editing process for the early part can be done pretty quick.

Insofar as what we’re going to see here story-wise in season 2, the only thing that has been set up is that we’re going to see a slightly darker story with less romance. Meanwhile, there is a chance that we’re also going to be seeing potentially another person or two within the Addams Family. That would allow the show to expand the universe and the source material.

Honestly, it is better to be patient here — after all, don’t you want it to live up to the massive season 1 hype?

