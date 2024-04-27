The Amazing Race 36 episode 8 video: A battle in Barbados

There is so much to be excited about entering The Amazing Race 36 episode 8 on CBS this Wednesday, and it starts with the setting. The remaining teams are visiting a new country for the show for the first time in Barbados! It’s a lively, beautiful place and the show has already hinted at visiting Rihanna’s childhood home. (We’ve said already that there may be some sort of final-leg challenge about these homes for famous celebrities that the show has visited over the course of the year.)

Of course, this is where we should note that there’s more in this episode than just a piece of the pop mega-star’s past. There is also a Roadblock that is likely so much more difficult than it seems!

If you head over to the link here now, you can get a much better sense of what we’re talking about here as racers have to face off in what seems to be the love child of tennis and ping-pong. You have relatively small paddles and you’re playing it on concrete; it feels like an easy game to overshoot whatever you are looking to do.

One person you see struggling with this challenge right away is Leticia of Rod & Leticia, but to be fair, we are only seeing a tiny snippet of what’s likely happening with her. Given that they’ve been at the front of the pack for a significant chunk of the season, there is a fair argument to be made that this is where they also are now and with that, she’s got some time to figure this out before being in a good bit of danger.

Meanwhile, we’d say that Yvonne & Melissa are probably the team in the most danger out of those left. Kudos to them for sticking around, but they are also the only team left to never finish within the top 3 on a leg.

