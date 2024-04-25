The Amazing Race 36 episode 8: Rihanna’s childhood home

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see The Amazing Race 36 episode 8 and with that, a much-hyped visit to Barbados!

Before this season even premiered, we had heard Phil Keoghan and others talk about heading to the country for the first time — they don’t get a lot of opportunities to actually visit new places at this point! This episode could prove to be a lot of fun and beyond that, also an opportunity to visit the home of a pop mega-star. For more thoughts, be sure to check out the full The Amazing Race 36 episode 8 synopsis below:

“That’s What Being Strong Will Do” – For the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, teams travel to Barbados where they visit the childhood home of superstar Rihanna, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Beyond just the obvious Rihanna headline here, we do think that this episode is hinting more at something we have wondered about for the while. There’s going to be a test at the end of the season about all of these celebrity homes and/or connections, right? We have now seen several episodes that have featured ties to an extremely famous person, and that is not something that we consider to be a mainstay for every season of the show.

Could we be wrong on this? Sure, but at the same time if we were an active contestant on the race, this is something that we’d be clocking and story away, just in case it turns out to be pretty darn important later on. You should want to study everything, since you never know what is going to happen.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 36 episode 8?

Who are you rooting for out of the remaining teams? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







