Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 27, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Let’s just say that if you want more of the late-night show, we absolutely understand!

Unfortunately, this is where we also do have to share some of the bad news — namely, that we are still on hiatus for one more week. This is the final part of the last break of the season and in one week’s time, we are going to go back to Studio 8H for what should prove to be an eventful broadcast. Not only is singer Dua Lipa poised to be the host, but she will also serve as the musical guest. We’ve seen memorable episodes before when someone takes on both roles, though we’re well-aware that it can be a pretty significant challenge at the same exact time.

Luckily, we do think that we’re going to see someone here who is really game for almost anything, and also someone who has a little bit of history with the show already.

Following the Duo Lipa episode, we do know that there are probably two more episodes this season — while not much has been said about either of those yet, it is our personal belief that there are going to be some more opportunities for some headlines within them. Our hope would be to see one more alumni in the mix, especially someone like Bill Hader, who has been done with Barry for a good while and with that, we’d just love to see him come on the show here and have himself a really good time. (If not him, can we actually have a full episode of Tina Fey again, instead of some of the random cameos she has?)

Remember that looking towards the fall, the landmark 50th season is coming, and we expect that one to be huge.

