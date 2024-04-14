Saturday Night Live: Caitlin Clark roasts Michael Che

We wondered when Saturday Night Live was going to do something featuring Caitlin Clark — but, we did not expect her to show up!

Well, near the end of tonight’s Weekend Update the Iowa Women’s Basketball superstar showed up to respond to some of Michael Che’s recent roasts about the WNBA and women’s sports in general. With that, Michael got a taste of his own medicine as he ended up having to read some of her jokes. This was similar in a way to the joke-swap that happens with Michael and Colin Jost every now and then, and of course we give everyone involved credit for being game to do this.

This is a big deal for Caitlin to be on SNL at this point. She recognized at the end of her appearance all the trailblazers in women’s sports who helped her become the major star that she is, and it’s also pretty rare for a women’s basketball player to get this sort of mainstream recognition. Also, she was pretty funny! She is not a comedian and has zero experience in this at all — the only thing that she’s done close to this are some commercials and endorsements.

Could we ever see her again down the road? Well, depending on how the rest of her career goes, we do wonder if she could ever be a full-time host. The show has had some active athletes be a part of it in the past, with Peyton Manning and Travis Kelce being notable examples. Also, you could throw out there some retired legends like Charles Barkley, who has actually been a part of the show multiple times.

Clark’s appearance also helped lift this episode tonight to one of the best of the season — most of it has been lights-out.

