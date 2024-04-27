Miss Scarlet season 5 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

With production now wrapping up on Miss Scarlet season 5, when can you actually expect to see it arrive over on PBS?

Well, the first thing that we can say here is quite simple: This is going to be a season of seismic change in so many ways. Stuart Martin (William) is now gone from the show, hence the title dropping the Duke part of the equation. Meanwhile, Tom Durant Pritchard is coming on board as a major cast member, and a new potential partner-of-sorts for Kate Phillips’ character. There are still mysteries to be solved! It really comes down to when we have a chance in order to see them.

In a post on Twitter via Masterpiece, you do get confirmation that the latest batch of episodes are done with production, and that means that everything starts to shift over to editing. In theory, you can argue that season 5 could be ready to air as early as the fall, but we doubt that this is when you actually get a chance to see it. Instead, our feeling is that the net batch of episodes will air in January stateside, given that this is what we saw from the past couple of seasons — also, they clearly perform really well in this spot! January / February is traditionally a good time for TV ratings, and we’re all for whatever helps this show out in the long-term.

Later this year, it is our expectation that we are going to have a chance to hear something more about the next chapter of the story, especially when it comes to video highlights and also slight teases of the story ahead. Let’s just hope that Miss Scarlet settles into a new groove quickly, despite the major change in its cast behind the scenes. There is still a lot to be excited for!

