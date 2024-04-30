Deal or No Deal Island episode 10: Aron eliminated

We knew that Deal or No Deal Island episode 10 was going to be a pretty shocking one, mostly based on where things are right now. The finale is so close!

Oddly, this episode also made us more emotional than any other that we’ve seen from a reality show in a while, and so much of that is due to Aron. Who anticipated that we’d become so attached to someone on this absolutely bonkers show? He wanted to play hard for himself, but he’d also formed this really unique bond with Boston Rob that has been one of our favorite dynamics to watch for the majority of the season. They actually seemed like they formed a real friendship with each other, and it is our hope that this continued off the show.

Also, at least Aron can walk away now knowing that he was the sole reason for his own demise. He got a chance to play at the end, and simply made a bad deal. He wasn’t blindsided or betrayed — he wanted the opportunity to make the move he felt was right for him.

Personally, we like to think that he would have stuck with Boston Rob regardless, mostly just because this was the best overall path to the finale. He would be on the bottom of the other three and at least with Rob around, there was one person who would almost always go home over him.

The thing we’re perhaps the most bummed about now is simply that we aren’t going to see more of the Aron – Rob odd couple anymore. Where are we going to get this brand of entertainment next? Can the two go off and do The Traitors or some other show together after this?

What did you think about the events of Deal or No Deal Island episode 10?

Are you just as sad to see Aron taken out? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

