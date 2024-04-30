Deal or No Deal Island episode 11 preview: Who is the banker?

As you prepare to see Deal or No Deal Island episode 11 on NBC next week, can you believe the finale is right around the corner?

Make no mistake: This show is bonkers. It has to be frustrating to be a contestant sometimes given that at the end of the day, a good percentage of it is luck. Yet, casting did a good job of casting people who stir the pot and mix things up — sure, a lot of the season was about Boston Rob, but there have been other personalities who have come into their own, as well.

Of course, since we are so close to the end of things at this point, you can’t be shocked that the powers-that-be are keeping a few cards close to the vest. After all, this is all we’ve got when it comes to an official Deal or No Deal Island episode 11 synopsis:

05/06/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : In the penultimate episode, a shocking turn of events rocks the game for the final four competitors. Joe Manganiello hosts. TV-PG

What is this, another twist? Of course there is another twist? What would this show be without them? The players who are most likely to make it to the finale are going to be those who are the most adaptable. Sure, you have to be lucky at times, but there have also been ways all season long to get yourself some safety, both in terms of excursions and also the social game. We’ll see what happens from here on out.

Who is the banker?

That’s what we still have to wait and see on! With that said, it was funny that following the promo we saw tonight, we immediately saw a preview for Howie Mandel on Password. It certainly feels like this is the perfect way to throw the show’s OG host into the equation here.

What do you most want to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island episode 11?

Who are you rooting for to win the whole thing at this point? Share right now in the comments and once you do, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







